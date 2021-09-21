OWINGS MILLS (WJZ) — While many of us found new hobbies during the pandemic, a pair of Baltimore siblings spent that time turning a dream into reality: launching a new tequila brand from scratch.

“I just saw an opportunity and I just seized it,” said Donta Henson, chief executive officer and co-founder of Los Hermanos Tequila.

Henson said in the span of one year, he and his brother William took what started as an idea and transformed it into an award-winning product that will soon be found on local store shelves.

The local Black-owned, veteran-owned business takes much of its identity from the siblings. Los Hermanos means “the brothers” in Spanish and 1978 is named in honor of Donta’s birth year.

William tells WJZ the brothers have been close since they were young and have always shared an extraordinary bond. Once they had the idea, it only took a year for them to bring it full circle.

“We decided we had to do something to leave a legacy,” William said.

And so they did.

The pair traveled to Tequila, Mexico, to build their product from the ground up, from chopping the agave plant to distilling what would become Los Hermanos.

The siblings’ hard work has already begun to pay off.

Los Hermanos 1978 was recognized earlier this year by the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Starting soon, customers will be able to savor a taste of their success, too. Los Hermanos is set to be sold at Foundry Row Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills.

The Hensons described their signature drinks as an expression of their brotherly love and, of course, their shared passion for well-crafted tequila.

But it’s worth noting that they say they couldn’t have accomplished their dream without the backing of their Baltimore community.

“I want them to enjoy that and feel like they helped be a part of this process,” Donta said.