CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Governor Larry Hogan, Hate crime, Maryland, Protecting Against Hate Crimes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan awarded more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions $3 million to protect against hate crimes.

The funding came from the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program and it will be used on equipment, personnel, and physical security enhancements.

READ MORE: Ravens Launch Subscription Wine Club Brand 'Winning Drive'

“Hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable, and wrong,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”

READ MORE: Man Shot In The Head, Killed In West Baltimore Tuesday

The governor’s office has provided more than $8 million to protect vulnerable groups from hate crimes through PAHC.

MORE NEWS: University Of Maryland, Baltimore Police Department Names Next Chief

The $3 million in new awards were distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process. The awardees include:

  • The Women’s Institute of Torah Seminary for Girls ($129,830)
  • Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore ($150,000)
  • The Jewish Museum of Maryland ($17,500)
  • Archbishop Curley High School ($146,000)
  • The Cheder Chabad ($100,880)
  • The Chabad of Potomac Village ($150,000)
  • The Jewels School ($38,927)
  • The Catholic High School of Baltimore ($62,001)
  • The Torah School ($66,800)
  • The Congregation Kneseth Israel of Annapolis ($147,684)
  • The Banner School ($150,000)
  • Mt. St. Mary’s University ($37,173)
  • The Chabad at UMB ($122,600)
  • Board of Child Care ($144,786)
  • Temple Beth Shalom ($70,840)
  • Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore ($150,000)
  • The School of the Incarnation ($142,540)
  • The Yeshiva of Greater Washington ($150,000)
  • St. Philip Neri School ($148,000)
  • The Bender JCC of Greater Washington ($114,276)
  • Connelly School of the Holy Child ($28,000)
  • Jain Society of Metro Washington ($101,000)
  • Bais Yaakov School for Girls ($100,000)
  • Congregation Sha’are Shalom ($25,000)
  • Aish HaTorah of Greater Washington ($46,463)
  • Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Schools ($40,000)
  • John Wesley United Methodist Church ($65,500)
  • Protecting LWICC Against Hate Crimes Program ($109,000)
  • Temple Beth Ami ($62,500)
  • Beth Israel Congregation ($32,700)
  • The Lubavitch of Howard County ($150,000)

CBS Baltimore Staff