BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the head and killed in broad daylight in west Baltimore Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 5100 block of Wabash Avenue, where they found the man shot in the back of the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
It's the second time someone was shot in the head and killed in the city Tuesday.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 2500 block of Washington Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.