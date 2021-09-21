BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Department of Education has awarded more than $4.2 million in federal funding to over 180 elementary schools across the state to help promote healthy eating habits.
“Fresh fruits and vegetables are an essential part of basic nutrition that every child deserves access to,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “This critical federal, state and local partnership enables schools to provide students with healthy food options that help fuel overall student success and achievement.”
The funds were made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
