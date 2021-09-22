CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced a new project to help enhance bicycle safety along nearly five miles in Clarksville.
“Once completed, this project will provide an improved alternative for bicyclists traveling through this portion of the county,” said MDOT SHA Tim Smith. “We thank Howard County for supporting MDOT SHA in our mission to help people get where they need to go safely.”
The $3 million MD 32 alternate bike route project is in collaboration with Howard County through a federal grant. It is in the design phase and is set to widen portions of the roadway for bicyclists.
“As we improve Maryland’s roadways, it’s critical to take a multi-modal approach that considers all users,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “As a result of this collaborative effort with our partners in Howard County, the MD 32 bike route project will enhance travel options and safety for everyone in this area.”