CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:BGE, Fayette Street, vehicle crash, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  **DEVELOPING** The Baltimore City Fire Department just learned of a vehicle that crashed into a building on West Fayette and North Poppleton Street.

Reports say that natural gas is leaking and BGE has been called.

READ MORE: 'I Spent 36 Years In Prison For A Crime Didn't Commit': City State's Attorney Office Introduces New Program To Help Overturn Wrongful Convictions

CBS Baltimore Staff