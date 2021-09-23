WEATHER ALERTWarnings & Watches Issued As Heavy Rain Batters Region
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent a 19-year-old woman to the hospital earlier this month.

Dorian Milstred, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred about 11:53 p.m. Sept. 5 in North Baltimore.

Officers investigating a shooting near Atkinson and West 27th streets that night found the 19-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound near her right ear.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect the victim and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument that escalated when the victim’s ex opened fire.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available. To get help immediately, call the House of Ruth’s 24-hour hotline at 410-889-7884.

