BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 booster shots are approved for select, high-risk Americans and the CDC Advisory Panel backs the decision.

It is now up to the CDC to determine when and how they will be distributed.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine to older adults and others with high-risk factors Wednesday evening.

“Me, at 65, I’m just being careful, watching where I go and who I surround myself with,” said Angelo Depasquale of Baltimore.

Angelo Depasquale said he still hasn’t been vaccinated.

“Yes, it’s getting there. and, I’m getting pressure through the family, if you know what I mean,” Despasquale told WJZ. He said he’s close to getting the vaccine.

He’s 65 now and peers his age will soon be able to get booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

“If that’s what Pfizer and the FDA and the CDC think is needed, then I’m all for it,” said Savannah Runner of Baltimore.

“I think if the booster will help people with weakened immune systems, I think that is great,” Barbara Mars added.

The FDA authorized the Pfizer boosters to those 65 and older, adults with compromised immune systems and those whose job or living situation frequently exposes them to the virus.

The vaccines would be administered at least six months after the second dose.

“Because I work with kids, I probably will end up doing it [getting a booster] because it’s affecting them now these days,” said Mars.

“It kind of reinforces to me it’s not ending anytime soon,” said Rumer.

A CDC panel officially approved those Pfizer booster shots Thursday afternoon.

“Like you, I’m approaching this decision with an interest in doing what’s right for the public health,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

Rumer is fresh off her first shot and she hopes the unvaccinated family sees the data and follows suit.

“I’m hoping that soon they will change their minds. That’s part of the reason I got mine was to protect them because I know they’re not going to do it themselves,” Rumer said.

The FDA is expected to consider boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines soon.