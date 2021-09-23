GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is reminding bus driver trainees that CDL testing appointments are still available for Bus Drivers’ Day at the Motor Vehicle Administration on Sept. 25.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan directed the MDOT MVA to take steps to make sure school bus drivers are able to obtain proper testing and credentials as quickly as possible. The governor took that step to help meet the needs of school systems throughout the state.
The following branch offices will have appointments from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Glen Burnie, 6601 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie
- Bel Air, 501 W MacPhail Rd., Bel Air
- Frederick, 1601 Bowmans Farm Rd., Frederick
- Easton, 9148 Centreville Rd., Easton
- Waldorf, 11 Industrial Park Dr., Waldorf
- Gaithersburg, 15 Metropolitan Grove Rd., Gaithersburg
To make an appointment at one of those branches, school districts and/or bus drivers should contact MDOT via email ahead of time. A phone number, driver's license number, and preferred time and location will assist with scheduling.
Customers who are planning to attend “Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA” are asked to prepare by studying the CDL manual. They’re also asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments to free up time for other CDL applicants.