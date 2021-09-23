WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Windsor Mill.
Crews are working to contain the fire which has now been classified as a two-alarm.READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Fatally Stabbed In Baltimore Thursday
There is no word if anyone was inside the home.
MORE NEWS: Flash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls
#WOODLAWN, MD | 3-10 | #BALTIMORE COUNTY | *2ND ALARM* | 3106 RICES LN | HEAVY FIRE FROM LARGE 2STY DWELLING | LISTEN: https://t.co/n6fpuFnX9OREAD MORE: Baltimore Rowing Club Receives Grant to Get More Student-Athletes of Color Involved
— Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) September 23, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now