MARYLAND WEATHERFlash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Windsor Mill.

Crews are working to contain the fire which has now been classified as a two-alarm.

READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Fatally Stabbed In Baltimore Thursday

There is no word if anyone was inside the home.

MORE NEWS: Flash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff