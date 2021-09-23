MARYLAND WEATHERFlash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls
By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fast-moving cold front dumped heavy rain across the state Thursday morning. First responders had to rescue people from their cars as the water inundated low-lying areas.

Sveydn Storm has dealt with flooding near the City Dock in Annapolis for years. He says the city’s pumps were not working properly. As he watched the water breach the doors to his ice cream parlor, he rushed to pump it out himself.

“It wasn’t too much for them to handle last year,” Storm told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “The first story is the pumps are overwhelmed. The second story is they need more horsepower and they need to be cleaned.”

He said even having to close his doors for a few hours is disappointing.

“The impact from covid has affected us all very adversely. For those who have survived, we are climbing out of a hole, and we want to be open as much as we can be.”

To the west in Carroll County, floodwaters covered Homestead Park in Union Mills.

In Walkersvillle, a Ford got stuck in rising waters that quickly filled up the interior.

“It came down fast and out of nowhere,” said Andrea Lertora who lives nearby.

Fifteen roads closed in Carroll County along with schools in Carroll and Frederick Counties out of an abundance of caution.

Between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to 504 calls for service, 93 crashes and 20 disabled vehicles.