BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Contrary to a tabloid report, there was no active shooter Thursday morning at Fort Meade, Maryland, a spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.

A thinly sourced report from The Sun claimed a gunman opened fire inside the U.S. Army installation in Anne Arundel County, resulting in “multiple casualties” before he was ultimately detained.

In reality, authorities were conducting an exercise to test the garrisons’ response to “multiple emergent incidents under COVID-19 conditions,” according to Fort Meade’s official Twitter account.

Reached by phone, a spokesperson debunked The Sun’s report, saying it was only a drill.

The installation notified residents of what’s known as an “Integrated Protection Exercise” about a week ago, saying people could expect to hear “Alert!” and other calls to action during the exercise.

In response to the false alarms, the installation’s Twitter account repeated several tweets posted Sept. 14, including one saying: “Do not be alarmed as this is just a training exercise.”

The Sun later backpedaled on its initial report, attributing the false information to a base spokesperson who believed the tabloid’s reporter was part of the exercise and “provided information to them on the made-up incident.”

The report did not acknowledge the outlet’s role in spreading misinformation.