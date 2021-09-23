MARYLAND WEATHERFlash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Carroll County, Maryland, Police, Robbery Suspect, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Westminister Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Officials said just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect robbed the New Windsor State Bank at 444 WMC Drive. Authorities said no weapon was displayed and the suspect was last seen running towards West Main Street.

Westminster Police (Courtesy)

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He has dark hair and a medium build and was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, black glasses, a gray t-shirt over a white shirt, black pants and tan boots.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Jeffrey Schuster at (410) 848-3846.

To send an anonymous tip via text message, text the keyword “TIPWPD” and your tip to 847411 or call the tip line at (410) 857-8477.

