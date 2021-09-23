MARYLAND WEATHERFlash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Bethesda Thursday evening.

According to officials, just before 7 p.m., police responded to Montgomery Ave and East-West Highway for a reported crash and fire.

The driver, an adult woman, and a teen passenger were rescued and taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

