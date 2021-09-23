BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Bethesda Thursday evening.
According to officials, just before 7 p.m., police responded to Montgomery Ave and East-West Highway for a reported crash and fire.
The driver, an adult woman, and a teen passenger were rescued and taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
ICYMI (~7p) Montgomery Ave.,, Bethesda, @mcfrsPIO transported 2 patients, incl 1 adult Pri1 trauma & 1 Pri2 teen, both of whom were assisted/rescued out of burning vehicle by quick thinking 1st arriving police officers @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/AS0PQWPPby pic.twitter.com/g4shhNVjDp
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 23, 2021
Update – Montgomery Avenue and East West Highway, initial dispatch about 7 PM, Single vehicle collision and vehicle fire, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 2 serious injuries pic.twitter.com/OBM5pEwyiD
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 23, 2021