BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Music Center at Strathmore continues negotiations with employees in its ticket office, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is canceling two concerts at the venue and relocating another, one week after the orchestra announced schedule adjustments due to the labor stalemate.

The BSO last week announced it was moving two performances from the North Bethesda concert hall as management continues negotiations with I.A.T.S.E. Local 868, the union representing ticket office workers.

The shows–a Sept. 25 performance with guest violinist Randall Goosby highlighting works by Bruch and Sibelius and an Oct. 2 concert called “Recovered Voices”–were both relocated to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.

On Sept. 24, the orchestra said it was canceling two shows, Off The Cuff: Phenomenal Women on Oct. 8 and Celebrating John Williams on Oct. 14. Another concert, Imani Winds with the BSO on Oct. 10, has been moved to the Meyerhoff.

In a separate matter, the BSO said last week that Strathmore has to finalize an annual licensing agreement for the 2021-2022 season that complies with the contracts between the orchestra and the unions representing the musicians and stagehands.

In its announcement on Friday, the BSO said its scheduling changes at Strathmore only run through Oct. 17.

“We have provided Strathmore with a signed license agreement that contains the same provisions included in previous years regarding staffing and collective bargaining units, and we have engaged in efforts to help steer Strathmore and IATSE Local 868 towards mediation,” Tonya McBride Robles, BSO vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We remain hopeful that a resolution of their underlying labor dispute will help to resolve the connected issues with our license agreement and enable the return of the BSO to our beloved second home.”

Strathmore management has said the venue’s two dozen full- and part-time ticket sellers received their full wages while the venue was shut down during the pandemic, but also hinted the pandemic has caused management “to rethink what ticket-buying will look like in the future.”

The union has claimed the concert hall is using the pandemic to eliminate full-time jobs in the ticket office and reduce hours for part-time employees.

Patrons with tickets to the impacted Strathmore shows will be given comparable seating at the Meyerhoff and either complimentary parking or a free bus ride from Montgomery County.

The concerts will also be livestreamed for viewers to enjoy at home.