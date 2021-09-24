It may not be the best-selling console in the United States, but Sony’s PlayStation 5 is likely the most sought-after. More than a year after the PS5’s launch, the console still remains in short supply. You can’t just walk into your local Walmart or Best Buy expecting to see one on the shelves — the consoles are only available at stores in short, oft-unannounced restock bursts.

Part of the issue, of course, was the global semiconductor shortage. But another huge part of the equation is high demand. There are plenty of great, compelling titles to play on the Sony PlayStation 5, with more on the way very soon. And there are a number of best selling PS4 titles that are now available on PS5, enhanced with improved graphics, haptic feedback, faster load times and more.

The following are the 10 best selling games for the PlayStation 5 on Amazon right now. Can’t get your hands on a PlayStation 5? Good news: Many of these titles are available on Sony PlayStation 4, and come with the option to later upgrade the title to the PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition (pre-order)

The hotly anticipated sequel to 2017’s “Horizon Zero Dawn,” “Horizon Forbidden West” continues the story of huntress Aloy as she explores post-apocalyptic California, Utah and Nevada in the 31st century. Players will encounter new threats as they explore the open world and visit recognizable landmarks.

The game launches on Feb. 18, 2022. Pre-orders are now open.

Horizon Forbidden West, PS5 (pre-order), $70

Tales of Arise (pre-order)

Coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Sept. 10, “Tales of Arise” is the latest in Bandai Namco’s “Tales Of” series. In the anime-style action RPG, players will explore two planets — one of which has been quietly plundering the other for centuries — through the eyes of two people born on those worlds.

Tales of Arise, PS5 (pre-order), $60

NBA 2K22 (pre-order)

We’re a little more than a month away from the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, which means it’s time for a new NBA 2K basketball game release from 2K Games. Releasing on Sept. 10, NBA 2K22 features a “MyCareer” mode, which takes players to the NBA or WNBA via different pathways based on their own choices in the game.

NBA 2K22, PS5 (pre-order), $70

Demon’s Souls

“Demon’s Souls,” the first game in the “Souls” series, has been remade for the PlayStation 5, complete with its brutal, unforgiving level of difficulty. Comicbook.com raved over the “fresh coat of paint, better sounds and new features” in it’s 5 out of 5 review of “Demon’s Souls,” calling it the only way to play the game.

Demon’s Souls, PS5, $45 (reduced from $70)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest in the Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” (2020) is mainly set between 872-878 AD during a historically inspired conflict between the Vikings and Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. The game’s latest major update (1.3.1), released Tuesday, includes new abilities, new weapons and a new “nightmare” difficulty mode.

Pick it up now on Amazon for just $25, more than half off.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS5, $25 (reduced from $60)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition

Move over, Peter Parker: Miles Morales is ready for crime-fighting prime time. Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop says the action game is best experienced on the PlayStation 5: “Swinging through the digital recreation of New York City on the PS5 is downright majestic, and the game’s performance mode really earns its name.”

You can snag a $20 discount on “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition” right now on Amazon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition, PS5, $30 (reduced from $50)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,” the latest game in Insomniac Games’ popular franchise, is set in two different universes — the one players are familiar with, and an alternate dimension where the hero Ratchet is instead a down-on-her-luck heroine named Rivet who never teamed up with an ally like Clank. The game introduces a new mechanic that lets players travel in real time through inter-dimensional portals.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, PS5, $60 (reduced from $70)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (pre-order)

The latest installment in the award-winning Call of Duty series places players square in the middle of key battles of World War II in the Eastern and Western Fronts of Europe, North Africa and the Pacific, alone or in multiplayer mode. And before you ask, yes: Of course there’s a “zombies” mode. The Activision title releases on Nov. 5 and is currently available for pre-order.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (pre-order) $70

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Set in 13th century and inspired by true events, players of this large, open-world game fight to liberate the island of Tsushima from its Mongol captors. The 4.9-star-rated “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut” offers a new chapter on an entirely new island to explore — one more hostile to our samurai hero.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS5, $67

Marvel’s Avengers

“Marvel’s Avengers” is set in an alternate universe, where the world is imperiled, and the Avengers have disbanded. The game offers two different experiences — a single-player story mode focused on Kamala Khan’s efforts to reunite the heroes, and a live, multiplayer mode filled with plenty of baddies to wallop with friends.

Marvel’s Avengers, PS5, $20 (reduced from $40)

