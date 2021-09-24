BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Hyattsville police officer was sentenced to jail time Friday for flashing a gun at a group of teens during a confrontation in Columbia last year.
Mitchell Joseph Lowry, 30, will serve 30 days in jail after pleading guilty in July to a count of first-degree assault, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office for Howard County.READ MORE: Ocean City Braces For Car Enthusiasts, Traffic Impacts At H20i Rally
The sentence handed down by Howard County Circuit Judge Timothy McCrone was significantly lighter than the year-long sentence sought by prosecutors.READ MORE: Who's Eligible? Maryland Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots For Vulnerable Adults In Coronavirus Fight
The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 13, 2020, at an apartment community off Little Patuxent Parkway. Authorities said an argument between Lowry and several teens escalated when the off-duty officer displayed a handgun.
Lowry, who was suspended without pay once the Hyattsville Police Department learned he was the subject of a criminal investigation, resigned from the police department in July 2021.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Pandemic To Blame For High Prices At Grocery Stores
“Our office takes any allegations of misconduct by a law enforcement official, whether on duty or off duty, seriously,” State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said. “Mr. Lowery misused his position of power to take unjust advantage of individuals simply playing at a pool and will now have to pay a high price for his actions by never being allowed to work as a police officer and live life as a convicted felon.”