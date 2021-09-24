BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans, here’s your chance to bring Lamar Jackson home with you… well, the bobblehead version anyway.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (yes, that's a thing now) has rolled out a limited-edition Lamar Jackson bobblehead. And they do mean limited — only 2,021 of them exist.
Unlike other Lamar Jackson bobbleheads, this model manufactured by FOCO features Jackson's Ravens jersey enclosed within a glass frame in the backdrop.
But if you want to get your hands on one of these bobbleheads, you'll have to shell out $40 each, plus $8 shipping.
They’re available for purchase on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website.