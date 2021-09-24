ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City is bracing for massive crowds ahead of an unofficial car show being held this weekend.

The rally is known as H20i and has led the city to declare a special event zone for the next three days.

Folks are filling up their gas tanks at gas stations off Route 50 near the Bay Bridge before heading to this rally. They describe themselves as car enthusiasts who simply love cars, but we know from previous years that this rally has–at some points–gotten out of hand.

Last year’s H20i rally in Ocean City led to more than 100 arrests and more than 300 cars towed.

“A lot of people standing on the sidewalks and in the streets, pedestrian traffic, vehicle traffic,” said Jessica Waters, communications director for Ocean City.

And the rally is happening again this weekend.

“I know a lot of our residents are concerned about the pop-up car rally happening this weekend. We are concerned as well,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said.

The chaos last year led the city to create new legislation allowing them to declare a special event zone that includes all of Worcester County. The event zone reduces speed limits and increases fines.

“We have the ability to make arrests under the most egregious violations. There will be major obstructions to traffic and it will be uncomfortable,” said Police Chief Ross Buzzuro.

Said Waters: “Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state that are here helping us.”

But those who attended in years past describe the rally as peaceful and a way to celebrate cars.

“We just go to have a good time. We go to look at some nice cars,” said one.

Buzzuro said if you don’t have to be on the roads, if you don’t have any business in town, avoid coming into Ocean City. Folks are encouraged to stay home.