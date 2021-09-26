BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather is perfect for an early fall trip, and let’s not forget about the upcoming holidays. Many Americans plan to travel over the next few months, but COVID remains in the back of many people’s minds.

The Rinks are on a weekend getaway from Philadelphia.

“We just booked the room and came down and just walking around, getting out exercise in,” said Pauline Rinks.

A new AAA survey shows that 55% of American adults are planning a vacation of at least one overnight stay before the end of next year. That same survey shows one-third of them are more likely to purchase travel insurance.

“We just went to Mexico in July, so we bought it there,” said Rinks.

Ragina Ali, with AAA, says a lot of people a buying travel insurance because of the uncertainty brought on by COVID.

“We know how uncertain the circumstances have been with the COVID-19 pandemic. So that being said, should things change and people are booking their trips, they want that extra peace of mind that should they need to cancel their trip travel insurance will provide them that opportunity to do that,” said Ali.

When it comes to travel insurance, not all policies are created equal.

“We really recommend cancel for any reason insurance, that way because that gives you greater flexibility for what you can be refunded for and what circumstances you can cancel your trip,” said Ali.

Ali, says to consider what type of trip you’ll be taking, and where you’ll be going when deciding on insurance.

“There’s such a variety of types of insurance, so it’s really important to sort of navigate what is best for you depending on what type of travel you’re taking,” said Ali.

AAA recommends consulting a travel expert regarding your upcoming plans, they say they will be able to help you with that travel insurance.