BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day, another wild finish for the Baltimore Ravens.

Justin Tucker kicked an NFL record 66-yard field goal as the game clock ran out in Sunday’s game in Detroit to lift the Ravens past the Lions for a 19-17 victory.

The ball sailed through the air, bouncing off the crossbar and then up and over to seal the win, bringing Baltimore to a 2-1 record on the young season.

Tucker’s boot broke the previous 64-yard record set by Matt Prater in Denver in 2013.

It was redemption for the Ravens’ kicker, who missed a 49-yard attempt in the first quarter.

Tucker finished four of five on the day and added a PAT to lead the team in scoring with 13 points.

The game-winning field goal was a spectacular finish to a so-so performance from Baltimore, which struggled to find pay dirt and keep the Lions off the scoreboard.

What looked like a cake walk on paper was anything but for the Ravens, who were heavily favored coming into Sunday’s game.

It wasn’t for lack of effort from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who completed 16 of 31 passes for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 58 yards on seven carries.

Despite carrying a 13-0 lead early in the third quarter, the Ravens couldn’t keep the Lions from roaring back with a pair of touchdowns from running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in the third and fourth quarters.

It looked like a Jackson might have cost the Ravens the game when he threw a pick with a little more than five minutes to go while clinging to a 16-14 lead.

The Lions then marched down the field, going ahead 17-16 on a 35-yard Ryan Santoso field goal.

Jackson was sacked for a three-yard loss when Baltimore got the ball back with 1:04 left on the clock. He couldn’t connect with Devin Duvernay on the following play and then took another sack, this one for a six-yard loss.

But with the clock winding down and the game on the line, Jackson hooked up with Sammy Watkins for a 36-yard gain. He spiked the ball to stop the clock with seven seconds to go.

After Jackson threw the ball away on the next down, the Ravens brought out Tucker and the field goal unit for an unlikely try at a game-winning field goal from 66 yards out.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Jackson didn’t get much help when it mattered from wideout Marquise Brown, who had three catches on seven targets for 53 yards despite dropping multiple passes throughout the game.

The Ravens’ most reliable receiving threat was tight end Mark Andrews, who had five catches for 109 yards.

Watkins reeled in four catches for 68 yards, and Duvernay caught two passes for 22 receiving yards and the Ravens’ lone touchdown.

Baltimore’s road trip continues next Sunday when they take on the Broncos in Denver.