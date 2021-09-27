CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 11-year-old Karon Morris.

Morris was last seen around 11 a.m. near Mountain Road and Lawrence Street in Baltimore City.

Morris is four feet two inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

