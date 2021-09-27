BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Jane Doe found in a West Baltimore alley in August.
Officials said on Aug. 19 around 3:15 p.m., officers on patrol in the 1100 block of Arlington Ave were flagged down by a concerned citizen about an unresponsive person lying in an alley.
There, they found an unidentified white female wearing a blue t-shirt with gray and pink socks. Officials said the woman, who was in the early stages of decomposition, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. She had no obvious signs of trauma.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department's Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.