4 Takeaways From The Ravens-Lions GameRavens fans are calling it the Motor City Miracle after Baltimore (2-1) squeaked out a 19-17 win as the clock ran out in Sunday’s game against Detroit. No matter what name you prefer, the outcome was just plain exciting. But we’re not going to rehash the entire game here. Instead, here are four takeaways to consider as the Ravens prepare to tame the Broncos in Denver.