CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, East Baltimore, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died Monday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in the head in East Baltimore, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. on North Chapel Street near East Lafayette Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Seeking Public's Assistance In Identifying Jane Done Found In August

Officers following up on a ShotSpotter alert in the area found the unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

READ MORE: Baltimore Financier Chuck Nabit, Accused Of Spending Over $90K On Sex Trafficking, Sentenced To 18 Months In Federal Prison

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital but did not survive.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Ethics Board Releases First Annual Report Since 2014

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff