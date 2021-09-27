BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died Monday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in the head in East Baltimore, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. on North Chapel Street near East Lafayette Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers following up on a ShotSpotter alert in the area found the unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital but did not survive.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.