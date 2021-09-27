BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fresh off a big historic win Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens were back out on the field Monday, but it wasn’t to try and break another league record.

After COVID-19 canceled last year’s event, the Ravens hosted their fourth-annual PLAY 60 All-Ability Football Clinic with participants from Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) to help kick off the year-round efforts of the national NFL PLAY 60 campaign at Morgan State University.

“It’s going awesome! Especially Justin Tucker’s game-winning 66-yard field goal, that was insane,” said Andy Moscoso, Special Olympics Maryland athlete.

“It’s just an exciting day,” said Nick Boyle, Ravens tight end.

The program is designed to encourage individuals to be active for at least 60 minutes per day in order to help reverse the trend of childhood obesity.

“Whether it be running the ball, catching the ball, just football drills, showing them what we kind of do every day,” said Boyle.

For Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, it’s much more than just football and fitness.

“I communicate with these guys throughout the whole year,” said Boyle. “We have such a strong relationship, strong bond and with these guys, they’re truly amazing, they inspire us.”

Andy Moscoso said he looks forward to the event every year.

“It means so much to me, the players are very nice, they’re always enthusiastic, they like to make us have fun,” said Moscoso.

HAPPENING NOW: @Ravens are kicking off their 4th annual PLAY 60 All-Ability Football Clinic with Special Olympics Maryland to encourage kids to stay active! 🏈@wjz pic.twitter.com/vqCOTVJRP2 — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) September 27, 2021

“They’re seeing them as athletes themselves and they really challenge them out there. They take it very seriously and this is something they hold close to their heart and we are so happy to be able to have them out here,” said Briana Vaughn, manager of community relations for the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s a special bond they say is like no other, and one they hope to strengthen for years to come.

“My favorite part about this event is seeing all the athletes, meeting new friends,” said Moscoso.

“It’s something you don’t know until you come out here and engage with them and they’re just awesome people,” said Boyle.

Organizers said the Ravens plan to visit elementary, middle and high schools across Baltimore throughout the season.

In 2020, the Ravens PLAY 60 messaging reached nearly 165,000 youth throughout Greater Baltimore.

“It’s of the utmost importance that we are out here showing our faces, letting the community know that we’re still here and we still want to be active with them,” said Vaughn.