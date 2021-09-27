BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed a COVID Outbreak at Cherry Hill Elementary Middle School Monday.

Officials said there are fourteen positive cases and among them, a 12-year-old who is currently hospitalized and fighting for her life.

“The school shouldn’t be open right now.”

“Why send them to school for them to get sick?” said James Fortune, parent.

On Monday, Cherry Hill’s Principal sent students home with a letter that reads in part, “Last week we administered our second round of COVID test. Results of the testing confirmed six positive pools.”

Families with children in the six pools were called over the weekend and if they don’t sign up for their kids to get tested at school this week, families are required to get their children tested on their own.

“It should be a mandatory ten-day quarantine for everyone at this school,” said Takia Dixon, Parent.

Among those positive, a 12-year-old student currently hospitalized from COVID-19. The Dixon family carpools regularly with the student.

“And her mom contacted us and said she has it, and she was in your car around your children you might wanna get your kids tested. That’s how we found out!” said Dixon.

Parents are upset they never heard from the school about the COVID outbreak until now

“I think we should have had someone contact us immediately,” said Thomas Lovings, parent.

Baltimore City Public Schools tells WJZ they are working to identify all close contacts and determine the impact on the affected classes but parents like James, whose daughter Sema’j is in fourth grade believes the entire school should go virtual.

“This is not over with. So you should at least do virtual, let them stay home and do virtual on the computer,” Fortune added.

Baltimore City Public Schools said they’re aware of the student who is currently hospitalized and they are hopeful for a swift and full recovery.