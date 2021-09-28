BREAKING NEWS:CAPITAL GAZETTE GUNMAN SENTENCED TO 5 LIFE TERMS WITHOUT PAROLE
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Public Schools, Clean Green 15, Environment, STEM

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An environmental cleanup initiative awarded $22,000 in grants to 17 Baltimore County Public Schools Tuesday. The schools staged multiple cleanups on their grounds and in their neighborhoods.

Clean Green 15 is an annual competition and partnership between the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability,Â BCPS, and The Education Foundation ofÂ BCPS. Groups from each school log cleanups in their communities, and the schools with the most cleanups receive grants.

â€œClean Green 15 is a wonderful opportunity for Baltimore County students and their schools not only to help beautify their grounds and neighborhoods but also to learn the lessons of keeping the environment healthy,â€ said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams. â€œCongratulationsÂ to our 17 winning schools for doing such a great job in keepingÂ BCPSÂ clean and green and also to all of those who participated in this important project both this year and last.â€

The grants will pay for instructional projects that emphasize the theme of environmental literacy, or supplies for STEM learning. The grants ranged from $3,000 for the school with the most logged cleanups to $500 for honorable mentions.

BCPS said 406 litter clean-ups were logged from May 2019 through April 2021, resulting in 3,391 bags of trash and a total of 57,862 pounds of litter and debris cleaned from Baltimore Countyâ€™s school grounds, fields, forests, and communities.

Winning Schools â€“ Combined School Years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021:

Award

Prize

School

Grand Prize

$3,000 grant

Charlesmont Elementary School

High Schools
1stÂ Prize

$2,000 grant

Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts

High Schools
2ndÂ Prize

$1,500 grant

Dulaney High School

High Schools
3rdÂ Prize

$1,000 grant

Franklin High School

Middle Schools
1stÂ Prize

$2,000 grant

General John Stricker Middle School

Middle Schools
2ndÂ Prize

$1,500 grant

Ridgely Middle School

Middle Schools
3rdÂ Prize

$1,000 grant

Sparrows Point Middle School

Elementary Schools
1stÂ Prize

$2,000 grant

Grange Elementary School

Elementary Schools
2ndÂ Prize

$1,500 grant

Glyndon Elementary School

Elementary Schools
3rdÂ Prize

$1,000 grant

Chesapeake Terrace Elementary School

Special School Prize

$2,000 grant

Battle Monument School

Honorable Mention

$500 STEM prize

Sparks Elementary School

Honorable Mention

$500 STEMÂ  prize

George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology

Honorable Mention

$500 STEMÂ  prize

Lansdowne Middle School

Honorable Mention

$500 STEMÂ  prize

Rosedale Center Middle/High School

Honorable Mention

$500 STEMÂ  prize

Deer Park Middle School

Honorable Mention

$500 STEMÂ  prize

Sparrows Point Technical High School

 

 

