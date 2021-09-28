TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An environmental cleanup initiative awarded $22,000 in grants to 17 Baltimore County Public Schools Tuesday. The schools staged multiple cleanups on their grounds and in their neighborhoods.

Clean Green 15 is an annual competition and partnership between the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability,Â BCPS, and The Education Foundation ofÂ BCPS. Groups from each school log cleanups in their communities, and the schools with the most cleanups receive grants.

â€œClean Green 15 is a wonderful opportunity for Baltimore County students and their schools not only to help beautify their grounds and neighborhoods but also to learn the lessons of keeping the environment healthy,â€ said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams. â€œCongratulationsÂ to our 17 winning schools for doing such a great job in keepingÂ BCPSÂ clean and green and also to all of those who participated in this important project both this year and last.â€

The grants will pay for instructional projects that emphasize the theme of environmental literacy, or supplies for STEM learning. The grants ranged from $3,000 for the school with the most logged cleanups to $500 for honorable mentions.

BCPS said 406 litter clean-ups were logged from May 2019 through April 2021, resulting in 3,391 bags of trash and a total of 57,862 pounds of litter and debris cleaned from Baltimore Countyâ€™s school grounds, fields, forests, and communities.

Winning Schools â€“ Combined School Years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021: