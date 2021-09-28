TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An environmental cleanup initiative awarded $22,000 in grants to 17 Baltimore County Public Schools Tuesday. The schools staged multiple cleanups on their grounds and in their neighborhoods.
Clean Green 15 is an annual competition and partnership between the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, BCPS, and The Education Foundation of BCPS. Groups from each school log cleanups in their communities, and the schools with the most cleanups receive grants.
â€œClean Green 15 is a wonderful opportunity for Baltimore County students and their schools not only to help beautify their grounds and neighborhoods but also to learn the lessons of keeping the environment healthy,â€ said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams. â€œCongratulationsÂ to our 17 winning schools for doing such a great job in keepingÂ BCPSÂ clean and green and also to all of those who participated in this important project both this year and last.â€
The grants will pay for instructional projects that emphasize the theme of environmental literacy, or supplies for STEM learning. The grants ranged from $3,000 for the school with the most logged cleanups to $500 for honorable mentions.
BCPS said 406 litter clean-ups were logged from May 2019 through April 2021, resulting in 3,391 bags of trash and a total of 57,862 pounds of litter and debris cleaned from Baltimore County's school grounds, fields, forests, and communities.
Winning Schools â€“ Combined School Years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021:
|
Award
|
Prize
|
School
|
Grand Prize
|
$3,000 grant
|
Charlesmont Elementary School
|
High Schools
|
$2,000 grant
|
Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts
|
High Schools
|
$1,500 grant
|
Dulaney High School
|
High Schools
|
$1,000 grant
|
Franklin High School
|
Middle Schools
|
$2,000 grant
|
General John Stricker Middle School
|
Middle Schools
|
$1,500 grant
|
Ridgely Middle School
|
Middle Schools
|
$1,000 grant
|
Sparrows Point Middle School
|
Elementary Schools
|
$2,000 grant
|
Grange Elementary School
|
Elementary Schools
|
$1,500 grant
|
Glyndon Elementary School
|
Elementary Schools
|
$1,000 grant
|
Chesapeake Terrace Elementary School
|
Special School Prize
|
$2,000 grant
|
Battle Monument School
|
Honorable Mention
|
$500 STEM prize
|
Sparks Elementary School
|
Honorable Mention
|
$500 STEMÂ prize
|
George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology
|
Honorable Mention
|
$500 STEMÂ prize
|
Lansdowne Middle School
|
Honorable Mention
|
$500 STEMÂ prize
|
Rosedale Center Middle/High School
|
Honorable Mention
|
$500 STEMÂ prize
|
Deer Park Middle School
|
Honorable Mention
|
$500 STEMÂ prize
|
Sparrows Point Technical High School
