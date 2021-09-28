BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Southwest Baltimore, authorities said Tuesday.
Marcus Keith Owens was booked Friday into the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, where he remains in custody on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
The murder charge stems from a shooting reported shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 21 on Washington Boulevard near Harman Avenue, police said.
Officers answering that call found Kevin Kelly, 27, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Kelly was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Based on preliminary details, homicide detectives identified Owens as the shooting suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
A search of online court records show Owens has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 28.