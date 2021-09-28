BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the cooler months approach, doctors are once again warning families to protect themselves from the flu.

“I donâ€™t worry about flu season. I donâ€™t get sick,” said Ali Farak of Towson.

Johns Hopkins notes flu cases are usually on the rise starting in October and sometimes donâ€™t dwindle off until May. Baltimore County resident Sarah Mumford said not only does she get the flu shot, but most of her family also does.

“Every year I get my flu shot. I have my children get theirs as well. I feel like it protects them,” said Mumford.

Sharon Green feels the same. She said both she and her mother get vaccinated.

“What I do to stay protected is a lot of fruit and vegetables and I get my shot the doctors will call you or email you and they tell you to come in and get your shot and I do,” said Green.

For Jose Martinez, it’s also on his calendar.

“Iâ€™ll get my flu shot at the end of November,” Martinez said.

But not everyone is sold on needing the shot.

“Not too worried about flu season. I donâ€™t get too sick and no maâ€™am I donâ€™t want the flu shot,” said George Purnell of Baltimore.

“I just take meds. If I feel sick I take my meds but I donâ€™t really get sick. I donâ€™t get sick, to be honest,” said Farak.

Doctors warn because last seasonâ€™s flu cases were low, the year’s flu season will likely be worse. They cite research that shows oftentimes mild flu seasons are followed by more severe ones.