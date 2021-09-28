BREAKING NEWS:CAPITAL GAZETTE GUNMAN SENTENCED TO 5 LIFE TERMS WITHOUT PAROLE
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Maryland, Parkville, Police, Shooting

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Parkville.

Officials said one person was shot in the 7700 block of Harford Road. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

One person is being questioned by police.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff