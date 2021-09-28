RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — Two Rising Sun men were charged on counts of burglary and theft after they allegedly stole four New Holland tractors worth more than $71,000 from an AG-Industrial store, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

On Sept. 24, deputies were called to the store in the unit block of N. Greenmount Road after four tractors were removed from the premises. Investigators determined the suspects entered a gated parking lot between 10 p.m. and midnight the previous day to take the vehicles.

On Sept. 25, investigators learned that two separate addresses on New Bridge Road might be linked to the incident. The resident of one of the homes, Matthew Michael Bullins, had three outstanding warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to Bullins’ home in the 700 block of New Bridge Road to serve the warrants and found a blue New Holland Work Master 25 tractor on the property, matching one of the ones that had been stolen from AG-Industrial. They also found trace amounts of suspected heroin on Bullins, the sheriff’s office said.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies found two other tractors on the property that also matched up with some of the other stolen vehicles.

Detectives saw another man, Gregory Fredrick Cosner Jr., driving a tractor in the 400 block of New Bridge Road and obtained a warrant to search his house. Investigators determined it was the last tractor taken in the burglary and also found a 2017 Nissan Rouge and a 12-gauge shotgun that had both been reported stolen.

Bullins, 31, is charged with one count of fourth-degree burglary, three counts of theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Cosner, 33, is charged with one count of theft between $100 and $1,500 and one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and said additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Michael Oâ€™Donnell at 410-392-2123 or the Cecil County Sheriffâ€™s Office Tip Line at 410-392-2180.