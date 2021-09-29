Unbeaten Terps Enter Grueling Stretch, First Up: No. 5 IowaMaryland's home game Friday night against No. 5 Iowa should indeed be a big event for the school as a whole. The Terrapins have come up short against tough competition before under Locksley, but this time there's reason to think the Terps are more ready to compete.

Ravens Activate Bateman, Boykin, Madubuike And HoustonThe moves left only linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the COVID-19 list for Baltimore.

Uniform Justin Tucker Wore During Historic Field Goal Now On Display In Pro Football Hall Of FameThe white No. 9 jersey, black pants and socks Justin Tucker wore as he kicked his record-setting 66-yard field goal last Sunday are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Red Sox Wild Card Bid Stalls With 4-2 Loss To OriolesRookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help the Baltimore Orioles rally past nemesis Chris Sale and the Red Sox 4-2 Tuesday night.