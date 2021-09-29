BREAKING NEWS:Seven Students Charged After Two Stabbed At Annapolis High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Baltimore County early Wednesday evening.

Crash team investigators responded to the 7000 block of Queen Anne Road just before 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

