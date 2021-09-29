ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– A tour bus was involved in a collision in Rockville Wednesday morning.
Update – 1 Church Street – IAO Rockville METRO – collision involving bus – several injured – @mcfrs A703, M703, M723, PE703, and EMS704 on scene, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating several patients https://t.co/Fiwis2ESME
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 29, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.