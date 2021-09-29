BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Receiving mail has been a real problem for thousands of Marylanders for months.

“They’re notoriously known not to um deliver the mail in Dundalk,” said Barbara Jones of Dundalk.

But now, new leadership might be able to turn the post office problems around. USPS announced on Tuesday that Lora Mclucas will be Maryland’s new district manager and Eric Gilbert will serve as Baltimore’s new postmaster.

Both changes are welcomed news for Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger who’s been trying for a long time to help out his constituents with their mail problems

“I have been told this district director who’s coming in the new one is buttoned up is strict and will be able to turn this around,” said Ruppersberger.

Some are hopeful that their packages will finally be delivered more promptly.

“Hopefully it does hopefully they do have a new system or something,” said one man.

While others aren’t so sure.

“I don’t think so. This is something that’s ongoing. If he could fix it it would be great,” Jones said.

“I strongly believe that the post office would probably need changes more on a federal level,” John Johnson of Middle River.

At Congressman Ruppersberger’s request, the post office’s inspector general is auditing six local post offices that have had some of the worst issues including Dundalk, Essex, Rosedale, Parkville, Middle River and Loch Raven.

Results and recommendations are expected next month.