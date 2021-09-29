Uniform Justin Tucker Wore During Historic Field Goal Now On Display In Pro Football Hall Of FameThe white No. 9 jersey, black pants and socks Justin Tucker wore as he kicked his record-setting 66-yard field goal last Sunday are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Red Sox Wild Card Bid Stalls With 4-2 Loss To OriolesRookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help the Baltimore Orioles rally past nemesis Chris Sale and the Red Sox 4-2 Tuesday night.

Newman, Mendoza Will Be ESPN’s 1st All-Female Baseball DuoMelanie Newman made history earlier this season when she was part of Major League Baseball’s first all-women’s broadcast. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announcer will receive a bigger national stage when she teams up with Jessica Mendoza on ESPN.

Haloti Ngata To Be Inducted Into Ravens Ring Of Honor During Halftime Of Colts GameDefensive tackle Haloti Ngata, the stout run-stopper who anchored an era of dominant defense in Baltimore, culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory, will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor during halftime of the team's Monday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.