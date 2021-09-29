EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was charged with arson after she started a fire in an Edgewood home Monday, the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office said.
Units responded at 10:45 p.m. for a reported house fire at a duplex on the 2000 block of Starr Street, where they found a fire in a bedroom. The residents were able to get out safely and the fire was extinguished within minutes.READ MORE: CDC Urges People Who Are Pregnant Or Thinking Of Becoming Pregnant To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene for a domestic dispute between 38-year-old Lorraine Winston and other family members. Investigators found that Winston had intentionally set the fire.READ MORE: Man, 30, Charged With Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting
Winston was arrested and is charged with first-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond.MORE NEWS: Maryland Ends 2021 Fiscal Year With $2.5 Billion Budget Surplus
Officials said the house sustained over $1,000 in damage.