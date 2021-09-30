DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Only two years into his life in the United States, and just two months into his new job, an industrial truck driver at Amazon’s Sparrow’s Point facility won $100,000 just for being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Idanny José Cuevas, who lives in Dundalk, was one lucky winner in Amazon's "Max Your Vax" promotion, in which vaccinated employees can enter to win up to $2 million in prizes. Cuevas is one of six employees who won $100,000.
Cuevas immigrated from the Dominican Republic two years ago, and he said he’s going to use the winnings to buy a home and help bring his wife and kids to the U.S.

“I chose to get vaccinated,” Cuevas said, “because I wanted to be part of ending the pandemic. It is not just for me, but for all of those around me.”
Cuevas doesn’t plan on exploring other career paths after his big win.
"I plan to stay at Amazon and continue to give it my all," Cuevas said.
“We strongly believe that the best way to protect our front-line employees and communities from Covid-19 is through vaccination and we are proud to have hosted more than 1,500 on-site vaccination events to help make getting a vaccination as easy as possible for our employees and their household members,” said Emily Hawkins, an Amazon spokesperson.