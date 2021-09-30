BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 55th Fells Point Fun Festival is returning this weekend after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 and the festival is back and better than ever.

“People from all over the city and state, people fly in. Everyone comes together and kind of celebrates the quirky eclectic community. We haven’t had that kind of gathering since March of 2019,” said Darin Mislan, Atlas Restaurant Group.

This weekend, thousands of festival-goers can enjoy food, drinks, craft vendors and live music.

With Eli Young Band and Spin Doctors headlining the big event.

“This year, we have our pet parade. We’ll also private Baltimore out on the pier for deck tours. It’s just going to be great and we have our family fun zone,” said Jeffrey Dewberry, VP Society For The Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point.

And if it wasn’t for this festival in the mid 60s, historic Fells Point wouldn’t be here today.

“The plan was in fells point was to put I-95 here to cut through here, demolish all around Fells Point,” said Dewberry. “Basically the festival was started as a protest to stop the road from coming through.”

The efforts to preserve the area and its rich history continue to this day.

“The festival actually helps us as a fundraiser, right now we are restoring our black caulkers houses up on Wolfe Street. (but to) So that beer you’re holding will go directly into preserving African American history,” said Dewberry.

Local businesses are also looking forward to welcoming back this event.

“The festival is, at least. in the last decade, traditionally been our best weekend,” said Mislan. “We’re excited about that.”

And hope to continue showcasing all Fells Point has to offer, for years to come.

“I would say take advantage of being part of a Baltimore tradition. This is 55-years-old. A lot of the people down here, it started before they were here. It’s a good party!” Mislan added.

Organizers say security will be ramped up in the area and to expect road closures around Fells Point.

The kickoff to this weekend’s event starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a concert featuring Bad With Names and Soundtown.

And the only rule? Have fun!