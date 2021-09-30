GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said one person was injured in a Glen Burnie shooting.
Police responded to the 7300 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd in Ferndale. Officials said the incident took place at a nearby liquor store.
One victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Units are on-scene of a robbery/shooting in the 7300 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Ferndale. This is an active scene. Officers are canvassing the area for information. Please avoid the area and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/PWbcTPFrVH
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 30, 2021