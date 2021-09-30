CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said one person was injured in a Glen Burnie shooting.

Police responded to the 7300 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd in Ferndale. Officials said the incident took place at a nearby liquor store.

One victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

