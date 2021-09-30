BALTIMORE (WJZ) — THB Bagelry and Deli is selling limited edition pink bagels to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in partnership with Lifebridge Health.

The Baltimore-based company is selling the colorful bagels at all six of its locations in Canton, Columbia, Owings Mills, Charles Village, Timonium and Towson from Monday, October 11, to Friday, October 15. A portion of the proceeds from the pink bagel sales will be donated back to LifeBridge Health’s local cancer centers.

In addition, throughout October a portion from every box of bagels — containing 20 bagels — and a portion of sales from every dozen bagels sold, will be donated directly to the breast cancer centers.

“We love giving back to our local community and know that many residents seek cancer treatment at LifeBridge Health hospitals,” THB CEO Tony Scotto said. “Partnering with LifeBridge Health allows us to make an impact directly in our local community by giving back to these cancer centers that so many community members receive treatment.”

THB is also donating more than 600 bagels to LifeBridge Health throughout the campaign by providing bagels at the cancer centers and cancer screening events.

“LifeBridge Health is thrilled to partner with such a wonderful local business to increase awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Kelly Meltzer, director of central services at LifeBridge Health. “The pink bagels are a fun and creative way to raise awareness for the cause. Each sale will help provide treatment and resources to those living with breast cancer in the local Baltimore area, and the pink bagels are sure to bring a smile to our patients and staff in our cancer centers.”