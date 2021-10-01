ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Annapolis High School teacher was arrested Friday on accusations that she had sexual contact with a former student, authorities said.

Jennifer Arnold, 41, was taken into custody on a warrant charging her with the sex abuse of a minor, a third-degree sex offense, and a fourth-degree sex offense involving a person in the position of authority, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The arrest stems from a tip made July 6 to police and the Department of Social Services about a possible sex offense involving a teacher and student, according to police.

Authorities notified the Board of Education and the 41-year-old was barred from returning to school.

Investigators on July 29 spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who now lives out of state. He acknowledged there was “inappropriate sexual contact with the suspect” while he attended Annapolis High, police said.

From there, investigators spoke with Arnold as well as other individuals identified as potential witnesses.

Based on the information uncovered during the course of the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Arnold’s arrest on the charges detailed above.

Authorities do not believe any sexual contact between the teacher and student occurred on the school’s campus. But they are asking anyone with information about this case or any other incidents involving Arnold to call police at (410) 222-4733. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (410) 222-4700.