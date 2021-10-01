BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting on Monday, branch locations of the Maryland Comptroller’s Office will only be open to residents with appointments.
Comptroller Peter Franchot announced the changes on Friday, saying walk-in visits to the agency's branch offices are being suspended as part of an effort to keep employees and the public safe from COVID-19.
“Whether in person or virtually, we pledge to continue to provide the same first-class customer service that taxpayers expect from the Maryland Comptroller’s Office,” Franchot said in a statement.
The changes take effect beginning on Monday, Oct. 4. It's unclear how long the suspension of walk-in visits will remain in place.
Virtual and in-person appointments can be scheduled online through the agency’s website, where you’ll also find a list of the 12 branch offices.
Residents can also seek taxpayer assistance via email or by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
