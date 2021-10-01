BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police officer is recovering in Shock Trauma Friday night after his patrol car collided with a school bus. A child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

It was a scary scene along East Preston Street moments after a school bus collided with the patrol car. More than a dozen city firefighters rushed to pull that officer from the wreck.

“The officer was extracted from the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to Shock Trauma,” said Detective Vernon Davis with the Baltimore City Police Department.

The good news is the officer is expected to be OK.

Police tell WJZ there was a child on the bus, but both the school bus driver and that child walked away uninjured. But the student was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital out of an abundance of caution.

“We just want to make sure everybody involved are being treated and are OK,” Davis said.

Parts of the car were left in pieces scattered across the intersection.

Neighbors who spoke to WJZ off-camera said the intersection with North Gay Street is a dangerous one with cars constantly speeding and traffic lights that are difficult to detect.