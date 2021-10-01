BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fall is officially in full swing in Maryland, and the state is full of farms ready to entertain. If you’re looking to celebrate the spooky season with friends and family, here are just a few of the pumpkin patches and corn mazes you can get to on a tank full of gas from Baltimore.

Corn Mazes

Maryland Sunrise Farm

Location: 389 Gambrills Rd, Gambrills, Md.

There’s a tower lookout for lost travelers in this eight-acre corn maze at Sunrise Farm. After the maze, this farm has a zip line, pedal carts and a rodeo roping arena.

The Cornfusion Corn Maze

Location: 2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, Md.

If the name doesn’t make you want to go off the bat, this spot also has a paintball shooting range, pony rides and pedal go cars.

Montpelier Farms

Location: 1720 Crain Highway North, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Along with a seven-acre corn maze, Montpelier Farms has a “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” maze for the little ones. If you want to mix some Halloween Spirit in your maze, check out the flashlight nights on Friday and Saturday nights!

Adkins Farm Market

Location: 31493 Mt. Hermon Rd. Salisbury, Md.

Adkins has seven acres of different mazes. Take your pick from the corn maze, straw maze, spider maze and more. Their biggest corn maze is over a mile long, but there are shortcuts if you need to get out quicker.

Bowles Farms Corn Maze

Location: 22880 Budds Creek Road, Clements, Md.

This corn maze, dedicated this year to first responders, even has bridges. Bowles Farms also has wagon and barrel rides for when you want to give your feet a breather.

Summers Farm

Location: 5620 Butterfly Lane Frederick, Md.

You could spend hours in this gigantic, 12-acre maze. Summers Farm, known for its maze designs, has interactive games you can play with the maze online as you travel through 2.5 miles of trails.

Pumpkin Patches

Baugher’s Orchards

Location: 1015 Baugher Road, Westminster, Md.

Their Fall Harvest Festival is up every weekend in October, where visitors can take a scenic hay wagon ride, go apple picking, make a scarecrow and more.

Buppert’s

Location: 6914 Ridge Road Marriottsville, Md.

Buppert’s is open seven days a week to buy pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and their Fall Harvest is every weekend of October.

Butler’s Orchard

Location: 22222 Davis Mill Road Germantown, Md.

Butler’s Orchard says you should get “pumped for pumpkins,” and we agree. The farm’s pumpkin festival runs from September 25 to October 31.

Knightongale Farm

Location: 3924 Solomons Island Rd, Harwood, Md.

Knightongale Farm will offer face painting, tractor rides, hayrides, pony rides, petting animals and more.

Clark’s Elioak Farm

Location: 10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, Md.

Check out Clark’s petting farm and enchanted forest before picking out a plump pumpkin for carving.

Queen Anne Farm

Location: 18102 Central Avenue, Mitchell, Md.

Families can explore the Pumpkin House or buy carving kits and pumpkin paints this fall.

Gaver Farm

Location: 5501 Detrick Road, Mount Airy, Md.

Until November 3 you could pick your own pumpkins, sunflowers and go to Fall Fun Days. Tickets are required for Fall Fun Days and must be bought online for a specific date.