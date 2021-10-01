BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 3:48 p.m. along Druid Hill Avenue near West Lanvale Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers answering that call found two unidentified males shot in the head and the upper body, police said.
Paramedics pronounced one of the shooting victims dead at the scene.
The other was rushed to an area hospital in grave condition.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-210. To provide an anonymous tip, call 1-866-7LOCKUP.