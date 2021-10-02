BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of volunteers turned out for the Civic Works 19th annual Ricky Myers Day of Service, helping at 17 different sites around the city Saturday.

“It’s a great way for volunteers who want to come out, you know, get their hands dirty,” said Dana Stein, executive director of Civic Works.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers was capped at 200, instead of the usual 500.

Eight-year-old Braylin Montague was one of those volunteers. She and other young women in the mentorship program, The Charm School Project for Girls, were helping clean Mother’s Garden, in Clifton Park.

“We’re basically gardening around, and pulling weeds out, and we’re trying to just clean up,” Braylin said.

Seeing the young volunteers was really encouraging, said Jasmine Allen, co-founder of The Charm School Project for Girls.

“(It is) extremely important to start teaching girls at a very young age, or kids in general at a very young age, to be stewards of their community, to also teach them the importance of upkeep on their community, it just helps them be good citizens when they get older,” Allen said. “It’s really inspirational. It gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

This year’s day of service also offered virtual options, with people working at home making blankets and writing letters to seniors.