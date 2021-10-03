COLUMBIA, MD (WJZ)– Howard County Police are investigating an overnight accident in Columbia that killed one person and seriously injured another.
Police say a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Vollmerhausen Road near Vollmerhausen Drive around 2:23a.m. Sunday morning when for an unknown reason it left the roadway and struck a tree.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 4 Deaths Reported Sunday
The passenger, 25-year-old Mawuena Lassey of Columbia, was killed in the accident while the male adult driver was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.READ MORE: Advocates Rally In Annapolis To Defend Abortion Rights
Police are still investigating the cause of the deadly accident.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on FacebookMORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Seek Missing Essex Woman Who May Be In Emotional Distress