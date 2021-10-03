UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A man exchanging information with another motorist following a car crash died on Sunday night after a third vehicle struck him and fled the scene, Maryland State Police said.
Around 7:20 p.m., state troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Central Avenue and Campus Way for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
According to a preliminary investigation, the two drivers were exchanging information after a car collision when a third driver struck the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled in an unknown direction.
An investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police’s Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.