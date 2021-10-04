BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Denver Broncos (3-1) coach Vic Fangio didn’t mince words when asked if he had a problem with Baltimore’s final play call in Sunday’s game.

Leading 23-7 with 3 seconds left, Ravens coach John Harbaugh chose to put the ball in quarterback Lamar Jackson’s hands for a running play rather than kneel and run out the clock.

The result? A five-yard run that pushed Baltimore’s rushing total past the century mark, tying an NFL record of 43 back-to-back games with 100 yards rushing.

“Yeah, I thought it was kind of [expletive], but I expected it from them,” Fangio told reporters Monday. “Thirty-seven years of pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

A former Ravens assistant under Harbaugh, Fangio doubled down on his criticism when asked to clarify why Jackson’s run was anticipated.

Broncos HC Vic Fangio thought the Ravens’ run at the end of the game was “kind of bull****” and notes he’s never seen anything like that in his 37 years of coaching in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/TltszwLKmW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2021

“Because I know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation,” Fangio said. “Player safety is secondary.”

Harbaugh, who defended his decision following Sunday’s game, was seemingly unfazed by Fangio’s remarks.

“I thought we were on good terms. We had a nice chat before the game. We’ve known each other for a long time,” Harbaugh said. “But I promise you, I’m not going to give that insult one second thought.”

Harbaugh said he had made up his mind that the Ravens would take a shot at the record — set by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1977 — if they got the ball back. But he didn’t expect to get the ball back.

Trailing by 16 with less than two minutes to go, Denver marched down the field and into the red zone. But with 10 seconds on the clock, Ravens corner Anthony Everett picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in the end zone.

As for any lingering questions about unwritten rules and sportsmanship, Harbaugh wasn’t having any of that, at least from a Denver team aiming for a garbage time touchdown.

“Throwing the ball in the end zone with 10 seconds left?” he said. “I don’t know that there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s going to be possible right there. That didn’t have anything to do with winning the game.”