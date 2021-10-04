ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that more than $155 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants will be distributed across Maryland to licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers.
“We continue to recognize the critical role that child care providers across the state this month have played in the state’s overall recovery efforts—nurturing, caring, and educating our youngest children while also supporting our state’s essential services and economy,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is committed to sustaining our child care sector and ensuring that high-quality and affordable child care programs remain open and available to serve families.”READ MORE: Howard County Set To Announce $1.5M In Funding For Substance Use Disorder Residential Treatment
The funds are to support and provide relief to providers while helping to address the financial burdens and operational challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Baltimore Docu-Series Shares The Stories Of Teens Raised In West Baltimore
Eligible programs will receive a $15,000 base award and $500 for each licensed program slot. Grant funds can be used to cover expenses associated with providing or preparing to provide, child care during COVID-19, such as personnel costs, rent or mortgage payments, PPE, mental health supports for children and employees and past expenses.
“Our family and center-based child care providers have worked diligently during the pandemic to ensure the care, safety, and education of Maryland’s children,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “These funds will help bolster our child care community and continue access to a thriving, well-resourced child care system essential in the development and education of our infants, toddlers and early learners.”MORE NEWS: Trash Wheel Data Shows Improvements On The One Year Anniversary Of The Foam Ban
For more info, visit: https://earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org/arp.